Illegal Blood Trade Unearthed in Hyderabad: Over 6,000 Units Sold Since 2016

An illicit operation involving the collection and sale of human plasma and whole blood has been exposed by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) in Hyderabad, Telangana. The operation was discovered following a raid on Haemo Service Laboratories, run by R Raghavendra Naik for the past eight years, in Bhavani Nagar, Moosapet. The laboratory had been unlawfully obtaining plasma from various blood banks and selling it to hospitals in different cities, with plasma bought at '700 and sold at '3,800.

Unlawful Procurement and Sale of Blood

The blood banks involved in this operation include Srikara Hospital Blood Bank in Miyapur, New Life Blood Centre in Darulshifa, and RR Hospital Blood Bank in Dharampeth, Kurnool. The illegally procured blood was then sold to hospitals in cities such as Visakhapatnam, Pune, Balanagar, Bengaluru, Madinaguda, Cherlapally, and Mallapur. Since 2016, Naik had unlawfully acquired and sold over 6,000 units of blood at inflated prices.

Discovery of Unauthorized Medical Kits

During the investigation, authorities also discovered in-vitro diagnostic kits for HIV, Hepatitis C, malaria, and venereal diseases stored at the laboratory without authorization. These findings underscore the extent of the unlawful activities carried out by Haemo Service Laboratories.

Consequences of the Illegal Operation

The DCA is now investigating the full extent of this illegal operation. The discovery has highlighted the urgent need for stringent regulations and monitoring of blood banks and laboratories. This illicit racket not only endangers the lives of patients, but also undermines the healthcare system. The DCA has assured that strict legal action will be taken against the offenders.