Fitness

IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge

In a strategic move to cater to the growing popularity of strength training, IKEA Canada has launched a new line of workout equipment known as Dajlien. The innovative collection integrates fitness gear into the home environment, blurring the lines between decor and workout equipment. This creative approach has been designed to redefine exercise as a fun, easy, and natural everyday activity.

Dajlien: A Fusion of Fitness and Decor

The Dajlien line includes 19 uniquely designed pieces that blend seamlessly into any home decor. From a workout towel priced at $7.99 to a multipurpose workout bench priced at $149, the products are versatile and affordable. The bench doubles as a coffee table, a smart solution for those seeking to maximize space and functionality in their homes. The collection is now available in IKEA stores across Canada and online.

Spa-like Fitness Studios and Luxury Active Travel

In a related trend, fitness studios are shifting their approach to offer more comfortable and relaxing environments for their clients. Jaybird Studio in Toronto, for example, is offering candlelit, mirrorless classes focused on mindfulness and the mind-body connection, aiming to alleviate gym anxiety.

Additionally, G Adventures, a travel company, is targeting adventure seekers who do not want to compromise on comfort. They have introduced the Geluxe Collection, travel itineraries that fuse active pursuits with comfortable accommodations. The collection includes experiences such as river camps and boutique hotels in less-visited destinations. The Geluxe trips are set to begin in May with adventures to Costa Rica and the Greek islands.

These innovative strategies reflect a growing trend in the market, as businesses strive to cater to consumers’ evolving needs and preferences. The launch of IKEA Canada’s Dajlien line, the transformation of fitness studios, and the advent of luxury active travel all signal a shift towards integrating fitness into everyday life, creating a seamless blend of health, comfort, and style.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

