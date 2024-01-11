IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee recently hosted an international workshop titled ‘Social Determinants of Lifestyle Related Chronic and Non-Communicable Diseases among Adult Women in India’. Organized by its Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, the event aimed to address the growing burden of lifestyle-related chronic diseases among vulnerable populations, particularly women of reproductive age in northern states.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration and Global Outreach

The workshop saw participation from notable experts in the field, including Dr. Yutaro Setoya from the World Health Organization (WHO), Prof. Pradyot Ranjan Jena from NIT Surathkal, and Dr. Swati Sharma from the VIT Chennai Campus. Professors from the University of Southampton also took part in the discussions, underscoring the event’s global outreach and collaborative ethos.

Academia’s Role in Health Challenges

Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, highlighted the role of academia in addressing real-world health challenges. He emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary collaborations in tackling lifestyle-related diseases and paving the way for a healthier society. Dr. Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, IPS, Government of Kerala, reiterated this sentiment, focusing on the importance of engaging rural Panchayats and women elected representatives in addressing health issues.

Future Directions for Chronic Disease Management

The event concluded with insights from Dr. Tulika Bhattacharyya of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on future directions for managing lifestyle-related chronic diseases among women. The workshop served as a beacon of IIT Roorkee’s legacy and its ongoing contribution to societal betterment, a mission it has pursued for over 176 years.