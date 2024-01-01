IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old B.Tech student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU). The accused, identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand Chauhan, and Saksham Patel, reportedly include two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell. The incident, which took place on November 1, 2023, saw the survivor forcibly disrobed and filmed at gunpoint, leading to a massive student uproar on campus.

Unraveling the Incident

In the wake of the incident, an FIR was filed under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The charge of gang rape was subsequently added to the case. The survivor was reportedly taken to a secluded corner where she was stripped, photographed, and violated. The accused trio confessed to the crime, further fueling the flames of protest and outrage.

Political Undertones and Student Protests

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, allege that the accused are linked to the ruling BJP party, both in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. The Congress further claimed that efforts were made to suppress the incident, suggesting that the delayed arrest could be attributed to the accused’s purported connections with senior BJP leaders. The incident has sparked student protests at the institute director’s office, calling for justice and swift action.

Implications and Aftermath

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded the immediate filing of a charge sheet in the case. The BJP has been accused of playing with women’s dignity and protecting those accused of heinous crimes. The arrest of the three accused has been a significant development in the case. However, the incident has raised serious questions about the safety of women on campus and the role of political affiliations in the administration of justice.