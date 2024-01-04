iHeartPodcasts Curates ‘New Year, New You’ Playlist for Personal Development

As we bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024, iHeartPodcasts has curated a unique playlist titled ‘New Year, New You’, designed to guide listeners on their journey towards better mental health and personal development. The playlist features a variety of wellness podcasts, each providing unique perspectives and advice.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

One of the highlights of the playlist is a special episode from ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’. In this episode, Jay reflects on the life lessons he learned in the past year, emphasizing the importance of applying these lessons to foster personal growth. He encourages listeners to view each experience as a stepping stone towards becoming better versions of themselves.

Therapy for Black Girls

‘Therapy for Black Girls’, helmed by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, offers a space for listeners to explore mental health and personal growth. In a standout episode, astrologer Mecca Woods shares insights on setting intentions for the future, inspiring listeners to embrace change and step into their potential.

Coping with Grief in the New Year

A two-part episode from ‘It’s OK That You’re Not OK with Megan Devine’ addresses the challenging topic of coping with grief. With special guest Kate Bowler, the podcast presents practical advice on maintaining hope in the new year, despite hardships and loss. This episode underlines the fact that it’s okay to not be okay, and that healing is a journey, not a destination.

This playlist is part of iHeartPodcasts’ ongoing mission to provide empowering content. With more podcasts to be added weekly and recommendations from the Podcast Top 100 for trending shows, ‘New Year, New You’ is set to be an invaluable tool for listeners seeking personal growth in 2024.