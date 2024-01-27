Igniting Young Minds: Texas Tech Health El Paso's Medventure for Your Future

In an endeavor to ignite the scientific curiosity of young minds, Texas Tech Health El Paso hosted the annual Medventure for Your Future on January 27. This free public event, held at its campus on 5001 El Paso Drive, delivered hands-on health science workshops to introduce students to a myriad of health science careers and stimulate their interest in the medical field.

Immersive Workshops and Tours

This year's event was a blend of learning and fun, with workshops covering a wide range of topics. From bleeding control to dental hygiene, and from myth-busting for preteens to a riveting crime scene investigation simulation, each activity was designed to engage students and provide them with a unique insight into the world of health sciences. Apart from the workshops, participants were also given a tour of the university's Medical Education Building, further enriching their understanding of the domain.

Parental Support and Strategies

Recognizing the key role parents play in nurturing their children's interests, the event also provided strategies to support their children's scientific exploration. This initiative aimed to equip parents with the tools necessary to foster a nurturing environment for their children to delve deeper into the world of science and medicine.

Keynote Speech and Partnership

The event was graced by Kelly Tomblin, president and CEO of El Paso Electric, who gave the keynote speech, welcoming students and parents. El Paso Fire Chief Jonathan Killings also addressed the participants. The partnership between Texas Tech Health El Paso and El Paso Electric was highlighted, with a special mention of a $45,000 grant from El Paso Electric's Charitable Foundation last year. This significant contribution supports economic development, educational innovation, and environmental stewardship, further solidifying the relationship between the two institutions.