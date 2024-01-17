IEHP Launches 'Healthy Living: My Best Self' Wellness Program

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has unveiled a novel wellness initiative, 'Healthy Living: My Best Self'. Aimed at inciting a shift towards healthier lifestyle habits, the program is designed to assist individuals in setting personal goals, establishing routines that bolster physical and mental health, and attaining a healthy weight.

Program Offering Wellness Tools and Education

The brainchild of IEHP's health educators, 'Healthy Living: My Best Self' is open to both members and non-members of IEHP. The program is available at no cost and offers a cornucopia of resources to help track progress. Among these resources are a guidebook, an online portal, and in-person nutrition and exercise classes.

Rosalina Nava-Bermundez, IEHP's manager of health education, promotion, and prevention, emphasized the program's objectives. The initiative seeks to provide wellness tools and education to individuals with a body mass index (BMI) outside the normal range, to tackle health issues related to unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Enrollment Process

IEHP members can register for 'Healthy Living: My Best Self' through the IEHP Member Portal. Non-members, on the other hand, can sign up via the 'Events' tab on the IEHP website or at any class location.

IEHP’s Commitment to Community Wellness

Now in its 27th year, IEHP is a leading Medicaid health plan dedicated to healing and inspiring the human spirit, supporting over 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties with a network of nearly 6,800 providers. This new wellness initiative is a testament to IEHP's continued commitment to community wellness, substantiated by its recognition as 'A Great Place To Work' for the third consecutive year.