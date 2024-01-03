en English
Health

Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled

In a move to mitigate maintenance costs, Idaho Power has proposed to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to transfer a 1.2-acre strip of a former Union Pacific Railroad line to a private entity for $2,000. The utility company plans to retain a powerline easement on the land, enabling its future use as a transmission corridor.

Telephonic Public Hearing

The PUC is set to host a telephonic public hearing on Friday, January 5, at 11:00 a.m., to discuss the proposed land transfer. Interested parties can take part in the hearing by dialing 1-415-655-0001 and entering the meeting number 2634 051 1085 when prompted.

Open to Public Comment

The PUC is also welcoming written comments on the subject until January 18, 2024. These comments can be filed through the PUC’s official website. The public’s opinion will play a crucial role in determining the approval of this land swap initiative.

Public Health District’s Anti-Tobacco Initiative

In other news, the South Central Public Health District is launching a five-week program aimed at helping residents quit smoking. The initiative offers free nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges. Classes are set to commence in Jerome, Twin Falls, and Gooding. To register for a class or for more information, individuals can visit the Public Health District’s website or call their helpline.

Health
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

