Idaho Couple Honors Late Daughter with Unique Tribute Using Parting Stones

In a poignant narrative of love, loss, and memory, Kaylee and Jake Massey, a couple from Idaho, found solace and closure in a unique tribute to their 15-month-old daughter Poppy. The young child, diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder TBCD when she was just nine months old, tragically passed away in April 2023 after a fierce battle with a respiratory infection.

Poppy's Journey: An Unforeseen Battle

Poppy's journey began with concerns over her vision. Medical examinations uncovered an underdeveloped corpus callosum in her brain, indicative of a severe and unique condition. Despite exhaustive genetic testing, the diagnosis remained the same: TBCD, a disorder so rare that even the medical community has scant information about it.

Poppy's health took a turn for the worse when she developed a respiratory infection, leading to her admission to the hospital. There, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. Although there were accounts of other children with TBCD who had recovered from similar conditions, Poppy's body could not overcome the illness. After being moved to the ICU and suffering cardiac arrest, Poppy's fight ended.

A Heartbreaking Decision

In the wake of their daughter's death, the Masseys faced a heartbreaking decision: what to do with her remains. Traditional options like urns didn't resonate with them. They wanted an alternative that would be less traumatizing to their surviving children and would not be at risk of breaking. Their choice fell on Parting Stones, a company offering a unique cremation alternative that turns ashes into stones.

Parting Stones: A Comforting Alternative

The couple received the stones, white with specks of yellow, symbolizing Poppy's vibrant spirit. Each stone was accompanied by a personal note from Parting Stones, a touching gesture that lent a sense of care and honor to the memory of their daughter. The stones felt like a special gift to the family, resonating with their love for nature and providing a tangible way to keep Poppy's memory close in a less painful manner.