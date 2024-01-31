Icon Plc Stock Price Drops Amid Consistent Sales Growth

Icon Plc, a healthcare firm with a significant market presence, has seen its stock value drop by 1.98%, closing at $267.83 on Tuesday. The company's shares have experienced a dynamic 52-week span, with prices ranging from $181.92 to $288.49. Despite these fluctuations, Icon Plc has proven its financial stability through consistent sales growth, showing an annual increase of 36.24% over the past five years. The company's average yearly earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at 8.71%.

Market Presence and Ownership

With 81.72 million outstanding shares and a float of 81.61 million, Icon Plc's considerable market presence is undeniable. The company, employing 41,100 people, operates on a significant scale. Insider ownership of the firm is 0.87%, while institutional ownership stands astoundingly high at 99.90%.

Financial Performance

The company's latest quarterly fiscal report, released on September 29, 2023, disclosed an EPS of $3.3, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.28. Analysts have projected an EPS of $3.47 for the current fiscal year and forecast a longer-term growth of 12.90% over the next five years. Icon Plc's financial indicators reflect a quick ratio of 1.19, a price to sales ratio of 2.70, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 40.07 for the trailing twelve months. The diluted EPS is reported at 6.21, with expectations to reach 3.46 in the next quarter and 14.92 in a year.

Stock Performance

The stock's trading volume has seen a decrease from 0.58 million to 0.43 million over the last five days compared to the previous year. The volatility of the stock has been recorded as 29.02% over the past 14 days, which is slightly lower than the 29.41% over the past 100 days. Icon Plc's 50-day Moving Average stands at $270.16, and its 200-day Moving Average at $244.66. The company's support levels are positioned at $258.68 and $254.83, with resistance levels set at $267.49 and $272.45.

With a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, 82,327K outstanding shares, and recent sales totaling $7,741 million, Icon Plc remains a formidable player in the healthcare sector. The company's stock has seen a notable 13% increase over the last three months, indicating robust sales growth amidst changing stock prices. Icon Plc has announced its focus on financial performance with the upcoming release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, and a conference call to discuss the results.