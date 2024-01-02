en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention

On a mission to combat malaria and insect-related threats in Africa, the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) has made a groundbreaking discovery. A microbe named Microsporidia MB, found naturally in anopheles mosquitoes, has the potential to block the transmission of the malaria parasite, Plasmodium, from mosquitoes to humans. This revelation could pave the way for new strategies to spread the microbe among mosquito populations, effectively halting the transmission of malaria.

Microsporidia MB: A Natural Blockade Against Malaria

Unlike other microbial agents, Microsporidia MB, inherited by mosquito offspring at a high rate, does not harm its host. Its ability to impede the transmission of malaria parasites presents an innovative approach to malaria prevention, without the use of harmful pesticides or genetic alteration.

ICIPE’s Annual Report: More Than Just Malaria

In addition to this discovery, ICIPE’s annual report brings to light its research on the relationship between the invasive plant ‘Parthenium hysterophorus’ and mosquitoes. The potential use of plant compounds to lure pregnant mosquitoes could further aid in controlling the mosquito population. The center has also developed an affordable PCR kit for identifying jiggers—a skin disease caused by sand fleas—and a thermography technology to spot inflammation associated with the disease.

Emphasizing the Need for Integrated Health Systems

ICIPE CEO Segenet Kelemu has underscored the growing insect-related threats in Africa, exacerbated by factors such as climate change and urbanization. She advocates for integrated health systems to combat vector-borne diseases and improve livestock health, all while maintaining an ecological balance. Despite the challenges, Kelemu is optimistic about development opportunities on the continent.

0
Africa Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Migration Issues in African Literature Explored at Pan African Writers Association Event

By Muthana Al-Najjar

2024: The Geopolitical Landscape and the Threat of New Wars

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked, Ethiopia Joins BRICS

By Shivani Chauhan

South Africa's Political Crossroads: ANC's Struggles and the Road Ahead

By Momen Zellmi

Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfac ...
@Africa · 9 mins
Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfac ...
heart comment 0
Tech4Dev’s Taltrix: A Bold Initiative to Combat Unemployment with 100,000 Jobs

By BNN Correspondents

Tech4Dev's Taltrix: A Bold Initiative to Combat Unemployment with 100,000 Jobs
West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension

By Salman Khan

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension
Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd

By Salman Khan

Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham's Nayef Aguerd
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
Latest Headlines
World News
Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches
9 seconds
Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
23 seconds
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut's Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett's Scrutiny
26 seconds
A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut's Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett's Scrutiny
Loopholes to Lucre: South Carolina Clerks Self-Award Pay Raises Amidst Legal Gray Area
27 seconds
Loopholes to Lucre: South Carolina Clerks Self-Award Pay Raises Amidst Legal Gray Area
North Augusta Blues: A New Social and Political Hub for Democrats
29 seconds
North Augusta Blues: A New Social and Political Hub for Democrats
High Stakes and High Scores Anticipated in Upcoming Palace-Everton Clash
45 seconds
High Stakes and High Scores Anticipated in Upcoming Palace-Everton Clash
Spring 2024 Elections: A Pivotal Time for Milwaukee's Political Landscape
1 min
Spring 2024 Elections: A Pivotal Time for Milwaukee's Political Landscape
NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players' ADPs
1 min
NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players' ADPs
Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon
1 min
Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app