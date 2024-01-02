ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention

On a mission to combat malaria and insect-related threats in Africa, the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) has made a groundbreaking discovery. A microbe named Microsporidia MB, found naturally in anopheles mosquitoes, has the potential to block the transmission of the malaria parasite, Plasmodium, from mosquitoes to humans. This revelation could pave the way for new strategies to spread the microbe among mosquito populations, effectively halting the transmission of malaria.

Microsporidia MB: A Natural Blockade Against Malaria

Unlike other microbial agents, Microsporidia MB, inherited by mosquito offspring at a high rate, does not harm its host. Its ability to impede the transmission of malaria parasites presents an innovative approach to malaria prevention, without the use of harmful pesticides or genetic alteration.

ICIPE’s Annual Report: More Than Just Malaria

In addition to this discovery, ICIPE’s annual report brings to light its research on the relationship between the invasive plant ‘Parthenium hysterophorus’ and mosquitoes. The potential use of plant compounds to lure pregnant mosquitoes could further aid in controlling the mosquito population. The center has also developed an affordable PCR kit for identifying jiggers—a skin disease caused by sand fleas—and a thermography technology to spot inflammation associated with the disease.

Emphasizing the Need for Integrated Health Systems

ICIPE CEO Segenet Kelemu has underscored the growing insect-related threats in Africa, exacerbated by factors such as climate change and urbanization. She advocates for integrated health systems to combat vector-borne diseases and improve livestock health, all while maintaining an ecological balance. Despite the challenges, Kelemu is optimistic about development opportunities on the continent.