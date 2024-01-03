ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K

Registration for the 2024 Lunar New Year 5K, a community-centric, family-friendly charity race, is now open. The event, scheduled for February 25, 2024, in Shoreline, is organized by the International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation. The race proceeds are set to fund health services for uninsured or low-income ICHS patients, enhancing the community’s overall health outlook.

Running for a Cause

With its roots firmly planted in community service, the Lunar New Year 5K is more than just a race. It’s a call to action, uniting the community in a bid to support those less fortunate. The race takes place along the scenic Interurban Trail, adjacent to the ICHS Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic. It invites participants of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels to either run or walk the 5K route.

A Race for Everyone

Recognizing the diverse fitness levels and preferences of the community, the race offers both a competitive and a relaxed environment. Professional chip-timing is available for competitive runners seeking to clock their performance. On the other hand, walkers and families can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the trail. The event’s inclusivity extends to seniors aged 65 or older and children under 10, who can participate for free.

Virtual Participation and Community Engagement

Keeping pace with the digital age and accommodating those unable to attend the event in person, the Lunar New Year 5K offers a virtual run option. Participants can run or walk a 5K on a course of their choice, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to contribute. The event will also feature community organizations at Aurora Rents, presenting engagement opportunities for all attendees.

The registration fee is set at $40, with an early bird discount offering a reduced price of $35 till January 25. For further details and registration, interested parties can visit the ICHS website.