en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ian Russell Recognized in King’s New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:11 am EST
Ian Russell Recognized in King’s New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety

The father of the late Molly Russell, Ian Russell, who has contributed significantly to child safety online and suicide prevention, is set to be recognized in the King’s New Year Honours. Since his daughter’s tragic suicide, which was linked to harmful material she viewed on social media, Mr. Russell has been a beacon of hope, dedicating his efforts to establish the Molly Rose Foundation. This charity, named in memory of his daughter, aims to support young individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts, potentially saving lives.

Turning Tragedy into a Force for Change

In the face of unimaginable grief, Ian Russell took it upon himself to create an impactful change. The Molly Rose Foundation was set up in memory of his daughter, focusing on suicide prevention among young people, particularly with regard to online safety. The foundation has been instrumental in highlighting significant system failings of social media platforms in handling self-harm and suicide content. Mr. Russell’s work in this area has led to noteworthy contributions to the establishment of the Online Safety Bill.

Recognition in the King’s New Year Honours

Mr. Russell’s relentless efforts have not gone unnoticed. The father of the late Molly Russell has been honored with an MBE for his services to child safety online in the King’s New Year Honours. He believes that his daughter would have been proud of the work he has carried out in her memory. This acknowledgment affirms the far-reaching impact of his work on child safety online and in suicide prevention.

Continuing the Fight for Online Safety

Mr. Russell is steadfast in his mission to make the online world safer for young individuals and prevent youth suicide. He is an advocate for starting difficult conversations about online safety, suicide, and mental health. In addition, his foundation provides support and training to schools and organizations involved with children. Mr. Russell continues to call on regulators to step further and faster forward in addressing the availability of harmful content on social media platforms.

0
Health Social Issues United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year

By Salman Akhtar

A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank

By Nitish Verma

Philippines New Year's Eve Preparations Marred by Surge in Firecracker Injuries

By BNN Correspondents

Manitoba Hospitals in Crisis Amidst Surge of Flu, Respiratory Illness Patients

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bolivia Declares Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases ...
@Health · 10 mins
Bolivia Declares Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases ...
heart comment 0
AI and Robotics: Revolutionizing Elderly Care Amid Rising Global Demand

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI and Robotics: Revolutionizing Elderly Care Amid Rising Global Demand
Kentucky Nurse’s Life Altered Forever After Routine Kidney Stone Surgery Leads to Quadruple Amputation

By BNN Correspondents

Kentucky Nurse's Life Altered Forever After Routine Kidney Stone Surgery Leads to Quadruple Amputation
Ohio Governor DeWine Vetoes Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Ohio Governor DeWine Vetoes Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?
Latest Headlines
World News
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
3 mins
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
4 mins
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
4 mins
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
4 mins
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
5 mins
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
5 mins
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
6 mins
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
7 mins
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
7 mins
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 hour
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app