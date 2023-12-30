Ian Russell Recognized in King’s New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety

The father of the late Molly Russell, Ian Russell, who has contributed significantly to child safety online and suicide prevention, is set to be recognized in the King’s New Year Honours. Since his daughter’s tragic suicide, which was linked to harmful material she viewed on social media, Mr. Russell has been a beacon of hope, dedicating his efforts to establish the Molly Rose Foundation. This charity, named in memory of his daughter, aims to support young individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts, potentially saving lives.

Turning Tragedy into a Force for Change

In the face of unimaginable grief, Ian Russell took it upon himself to create an impactful change. The Molly Rose Foundation was set up in memory of his daughter, focusing on suicide prevention among young people, particularly with regard to online safety. The foundation has been instrumental in highlighting significant system failings of social media platforms in handling self-harm and suicide content. Mr. Russell’s work in this area has led to noteworthy contributions to the establishment of the Online Safety Bill.

Recognition in the King’s New Year Honours

Mr. Russell’s relentless efforts have not gone unnoticed. The father of the late Molly Russell has been honored with an MBE for his services to child safety online in the King’s New Year Honours. He believes that his daughter would have been proud of the work he has carried out in her memory. This acknowledgment affirms the far-reaching impact of his work on child safety online and in suicide prevention.

Continuing the Fight for Online Safety

Mr. Russell is steadfast in his mission to make the online world safer for young individuals and prevent youth suicide. He is an advocate for starting difficult conversations about online safety, suicide, and mental health. In addition, his foundation provides support and training to schools and organizations involved with children. Mr. Russell continues to call on regulators to step further and faster forward in addressing the availability of harmful content on social media platforms.