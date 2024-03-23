IAEA Pledges Support for Cambodia's National Cancer Management Plan to Cut Mortality Rates

On March 20, 2024, a significant step was taken towards combating cancer in Cambodia as Health Minister Chheang Ra met with an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation, led by Deputy Director-General Liu Hua. This meeting underscored a commitment by the IAEA to support Cambodia's Ministry of Health in establishing a comprehensive national plan for cancer management, aiming to notably reduce the country's mortality rate from this devastating disease.

Strengthening Cambodia's Cancer Fight

The collaboration between Cambodia's Ministry of Health and the IAEA focuses on enhancing the country's capabilities in diagnosing and treating cancer. Health Minister Chheang Ra expressed his gratitude towards the IAEA for their support, emphasizing the critical role of nuclear technology in medicine and cancer treatment. The discussions highlighted the need for expanding infrastructure, training skilled personnel in the cancer department, and providing essential medical equipment. Moreover, the IAEA's assistance in establishing regulatory systems for the use of radiation devices and managing radioactive waste was also sought to ensure safety and efficiency in cancer treatment processes.

Building Capacity and Infrastructure

Liu Hua, representing the IAEA, commended the Ministry's long-term vision for cancer management and pledged full support towards the implementation of the national plan and the necessary action plans. The support from the IAEA is deemed crucial, as Cambodia currently faces limitations in treating cancer due to a lack of sufficient radiation equipment. The IAEA's ongoing assistance since 2013 has been instrumental in enhancing the Kingdom's institutional capabilities, particularly in radiotherapy treatment, highlighting the international body's significant role in bolstering Cambodia's healthcare infrastructure against cancer.

Anticipating a Healthier Future

With the IAEA's backing, Cambodia looks forward to a future where cancer diagnosis and treatment are more accessible and effective, potentially increasing the survival rates for those diagnosed with the disease. The national plan for cancer management is expected to bring about a significant improvement in the quality of care for cancer patients, contributing to the reduction of cancer mortality rates in the country. The initiative aligns with the World Health Organisation’s projections, emphasizing the growing need for comprehensive cancer care as the number of new cancer cases in Cambodia is expected to rise sharply by 2040.

As this collaboration unfolds, the potential for a transformative impact on Cambodia's healthcare landscape is immense. The partnership between the Ministry of Health and the IAEA serves as a beacon of hope, not just for those battling cancer but for the entire nation, as it takes decisive steps towards a healthier future.