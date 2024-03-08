Hyundai Donates $15,000 to Nicklaus Children's Hospital for Car Seat Safety Program Expansion

Hyundai Hope's recent donation of USD15,000 to Nicklaus Children's Hospital marks a significant step forward in enhancing child passenger safety in South Florida. This contribution will bolster the hospital's Car Seat Safety Program, allowing for expanded educational outreach and the provision of free safety seat checks and installations. Hyundai Motor North America's Chief Safety Officer, Cole Stutz, emphasized the company's commitment to vehicle safety and the well-being of passengers and road users.

Advertisment

Addressing a Critical Need

Many families face challenges in securing the appropriate car seats for their children, resorting to using expired or recalled seats. The importance of correct car seat usage cannot be overstated, as it significantly reduces the risk of injury for child passengers. Moreover, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recent implementation of new federal car seat standards underscores the urgency for accessible education and resources in this area.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital, a leading authority on child safety in South Florida, will utilize the donation to enhance its Car Seat Safety Program. Malvina Duncan, the hospital's community outreach injury prevention coordinator, highlighted the impact of Hyundai Hope's support on their ability to offer comprehensive educational programs and expand outreach efforts. This initiative not only educates caregivers on the importance of car seat safety but also assists in the correct installation of car seats, catering to children with special needs as well.

Ensuring a Safer Tomorrow

The program's success is evident in its track record, with approximately 225 car seat checks and installations conducted annually and over 500 caregivers and children educated on safety topics like vehicular heatstroke and rollover prevention. Hyundai's donation will further enhance these efforts, ensuring that more families have access to the vital resources and knowledge needed to protect their youngest passengers. Nicklaus Children's Hospital's role in the Miami-Dade County SAFE KIDS Coalition exemplifies its commitment to preventing childhood injuries through proactive education and support.