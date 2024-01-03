HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure

In a recent development, HyugaLife, a prominent health and wellness platform, has obtained an investment of $1 million. This funding was facilitated by Stride Ventures and Getvantage, aimed at fortifying HyugaLife’s product range and tech infrastructure. The platform has been on a growth trajectory, with an exponential surge in its user base and a fivefold revenue increase reported in 2023.

Endorsed by Celebrities and Powered by a Wide Range

The company has garnered significant attention and endorsement from renowned public figures such as cricketer KL Rahul and actress Katrina Kaif. HyugaLife boasts of an extensive product offering, encompassing more than 10,000 items spread across categories like health supplements, sports nutrition, and health foods. These products are obtained from over 400 distinct brands, making HyugaLife a comprehensive hub for health-conscious consumers in India.

Building Trust and Ensuring Authenticity

HyugaLife’s commitment to customer trust is reflected in its innovative initiatives like the ‘H-Tested’ program. Launched in association with KL Rahul, this program guarantees the high quality and authenticity of the products offered on the platform.

Utilizing the Investment for Future Growth

The recent investment is set to bolster HyugaLife’s growth in an even more significant way. The capital will be used to enhance the platform’s e-commerce and technological capabilities, as well as to further diversify its product range. This funding will play a pivotal role in ensuring HyugaLife’s continued ascendancy in the health and wellness market.