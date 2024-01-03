en English
Business

HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure

In a recent development, HyugaLife, a prominent health and wellness platform, has obtained an investment of $1 million. This funding was facilitated by Stride Ventures and Getvantage, aimed at fortifying HyugaLife’s product range and tech infrastructure. The platform has been on a growth trajectory, with an exponential surge in its user base and a fivefold revenue increase reported in 2023.

Endorsed by Celebrities and Powered by a Wide Range

The company has garnered significant attention and endorsement from renowned public figures such as cricketer KL Rahul and actress Katrina Kaif. HyugaLife boasts of an extensive product offering, encompassing more than 10,000 items spread across categories like health supplements, sports nutrition, and health foods. These products are obtained from over 400 distinct brands, making HyugaLife a comprehensive hub for health-conscious consumers in India.

Building Trust and Ensuring Authenticity

HyugaLife’s commitment to customer trust is reflected in its innovative initiatives like the ‘H-Tested’ program. Launched in association with KL Rahul, this program guarantees the high quality and authenticity of the products offered on the platform.

Utilizing the Investment for Future Growth

The recent investment is set to bolster HyugaLife’s growth in an even more significant way. The capital will be used to enhance the platform’s e-commerce and technological capabilities, as well as to further diversify its product range. This funding will play a pivotal role in ensuring HyugaLife’s continued ascendancy in the health and wellness market.

Business Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

