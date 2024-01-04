en English
Health

Hypertension Research Journal Achieves Milestone with Over 900 Submissions in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Hypertension Research, the distinguished journal from the Japanese Society of Hypertension, proudly celebrates its 46th year of scholarly contribution to the field of hypertension research. In 2023, the journal reached a milestone with over 900 paper submissions and upheld an Impact Factor of 5.4. This achievement was bolstered by the 45th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Japanese Society of Hypertension, JSH2023 OSAKA, where 41 papers were submitted. The event was commemorated with a January 2024 Special Issue, ‘JSH2023 Fast Track,’ comprising 22 exclusive online Fast Track papers.

Exploring Hypertension at its Core

The journal’s recent focus has been on the role of Periostin (POSTN) in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Research indicates that an upsurge in POSTN correlates with PAH, leading to endothelial abnormalities and extracellular matrix deposition. The study suggests that POSTN interacts with integrin linked protein kinase (ILK) and activates the nuclear factor κB (NF-κB) signaling pathway, a crucial factor in vascular remodeling and endothelial dysfunction in PAH. This positions POSTN as a vital regulator in PAH and a potential therapeutic target.

Honing in on Genetic Associations

A genetic association study identified six biomarkers with sturdy genetic associations with gestational hypertension and/or preeclampsia, representing different pathways. Mendelian randomization results aligned with observational data for several proteins, with these proteins having dynamic associations with HDPs throughout gestation. The study sheds light on new biological mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets for HDPs, with four cardiovascular disease-related proteins associated with gestational hypertension and two associated with preeclampsia.

Unraveling Immune Mechanisms in Hypertension

With hypertension affecting 1.3 billion people globally, understanding its development and connection with inflammatory dysregulation and immune activation is crucial. Immune cells like CD8 T cells, T helper 17 cells, regulatory T cells, monocytes, macrophages, and B cells, and chemokines and cytokines such as IL-17, IL-18, interferon gamma, and tumor necrosis factor play a significant role in the immune mechanisms underlying hypertension. The journal explores these mechanisms, focusing on those involved in the regulation of initial immune and inflammatory activation, and the immune effector mechanisms linking the immune system to end organ mechanisms that regulate blood pressure.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

