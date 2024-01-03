Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID

Long COVID, a term that refers to persistent symptoms following a COVID-19 infection, has been a significant concern among healthcare professionals and patients globally. The condition can manifest itself through various physical, neurocognitive, and neuropsychological symptoms, believed to be caused either by a direct virus invasion or indirectly through neuroinflammation and hypercoagulability. However, a recent study published in Scientific Reports offers a glimmer of hope for those grappling with long COVID.

A Potential Therapeutic Approach

A research team, co-led by Dr. Amir Hadanny, chief medical research officer and head of research at Aviv Clinics, has revealed that a specific hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) protocol can significantly improve cognitive functions and various symptoms in patients suffering from long COVID. The study was a randomized controlled trial, evaluating the impact of HBOT on 73 post-COVID-19 patients who had been experiencing symptoms for a minimum of three months.

According to the findings, post-HBOT, there were considerable improvements in global cognitive function, attention, executive function, energy, sleep, psychiatric symptoms, and pain interference. These positive clinical outcomes correlated with remarkable enhancements in brain MRI perfusion and microstructural changes in specific brain regions.

Contrasting Traditional Approaches

In an interview with NeurologyLive, Dr. Hadanny discussed the three primary theories of long COVID’s pathophysiology and its impact on the brain. He contrasted the HBOT protocol with traditional symptom-focused approaches, which tend to manage long COVID symptoms rather than addressing the underlying causes.

Dr. Hadanny further explained how the duration of long COVID symptoms influences the decision between 40 or 60 HBOT sessions for patients. This tailored approach could potentially lead to a more effective treatment plan for individuals suffering from long COVID.

Other Potential Treatments

While the HBOT study shows promise, there is also evidence that therapeutic apheresis could be effective in the treatment of long COVID. Studies indicate that it can alleviate and mitigate symptoms, leading to significant improvement in clinical symptoms and specific biomarkers. Apheresis treatment has been reported to result in a reduction in neurotransmitter autoantibodies, lipids, inflammatory markers, fibrinogen, and erythrocyte rouleaux formation.

Despite the lack of data from randomized controlled trials, clinical experience from centers across Germany supports the use of apheresis in long COVID patients, offering another potential tool in the fight against this challenging condition.