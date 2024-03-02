Hyderabad's Revanth Reddy Champions Nutrition, Education in Anganwadi Centres Overhaul

Hyderabad's Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken a revolutionary step towards enhancing nutrition and educational services for pregnant women, infants, and children at Anganwadi centres. In a significant move, Reddy directed the implementation of biometric systems and CCTV surveillance across all 35,000 Anganwadi centres to ensure the proper distribution of nutritional resources. This directive came after alarming data from the National Family Health Survey (NHFS) highlighted an increase in malnutrition and anaemia among this vulnerable group.

Revolutionizing Child and Women Welfare

During a pivotal review meeting, Chief Minister Reddy proposed the introduction of mobile Anganwadi centres in the GHMC jurisdiction, inspired by successful models from other states. A pilot project is set to be initiated to study its feasibility. To further promote the welfare schemes by the women and child welfare department, he suggested the organization of special week-long celebrations, bolstered by comprehensive campaigns every six months. Additionally, Reddy emphasized the importance of early menstrual hygiene education for girls and supported the idea of women's self-help groups producing sanitary napkins with government aid.

Infrastructure and Education Enhancement

Addressing the issue of Anganwadi centres operating from rented spaces, Reddy has ordered the drafting of proposals for the construction of dedicated buildings, utilizing funds from the employment guarantee scheme. He also explored the possibility of offering pre-primary education for children under 10 years at these centres. The Chief Minister's resolve to implement reservations in education and employment for physically-challenged individuals further underscores his commitment to inclusive development. Additionally, the engagement of corporates in the establishment of more old age homes reflects a multi-faceted approach to social welfare.

Support for the Transgender Community

Revanth Reddy also focused on the transgender community, advocating for improved medical facilities at teaching hospitals associated with medical colleges. He called for a special policy to ensure that transgender individuals have equitable access to government schemes and opportunities. This initiative marks a significant step towards inclusive welfare policies that cater to the needs of all community members, irrespective of their gender identity.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's comprehensive approach to revamping the Anganwadi centres in Hyderabad not only aims to combat malnutrition and enhance educational opportunities but also paves the way for a more inclusive and supportive system for all community members. By addressing the immediate needs of pregnant women, infants, and children, and extending support to the transgender community and physically-challenged individuals, Reddy's initiatives signify a landmark move towards holistic and inclusive development.