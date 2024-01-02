en English
Health

Hyderabad’s LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Hyderabad’s LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases

The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad has been awarded a 20-year patent by the Government of India for a groundbreaking cell therapy that aims to treat various corneal diseases. The patent, granted to LVPEI inventors Dr. Sayan Basu and Dr. Vivek Singh, is for a therapy that utilizes a unique blend of stem cells extracted from the eye’s surface and two specific clotting factors, thrombin and fibrinogen, arranged in a distinctive manner.

(Read Also: India: A Tapestry of Enchanting Destinations for End-of-Year Vacations in 2023)

A Revolutionary Approach to Corneal Treatment

This innovative therapy is designed as an alternative to complex corneal transplants, which require lifelong management. It presents the potential to repopulate the corneal surface with healthy, transparent cells, using either the patient’s own or donor corneal stem cells. Corneal blindness, a significant cause of vision impairment with a prevalence of 4.5 per 1,000 adults in India, could be addressed effectively by this therapy.

Beneficial for a Variety of Corneal Conditions

The patented cell composition has shown promise for treating conditions like keratoconus, where the cornea thins and bulges into a cone shape, distorting vision. The therapy represents a significant milestone in the field of ophthalmology and cell-based treatments, marking a potential revolution in the treatment of various corneal pathologies.

(Read Also: Air India Express Sees Ayodhya as an Emerging Hotspot for Aviation)

From Innovation to Clinical Trials

Currently, the therapy is undergoing clinical trials. Dr. Basu, who holds the Prof D Balasubramanian Chair of Eye Research and is the director of the Center for Ocular Regeneration (CORE) at LVPEI, along with Dr. Singh, a scientist at the Sudhakar and Sereekanth Ravi Stem Cell Biology Laboratory and CORE, have spearheaded this innovative work. Their commitment to the cause and their relentless pursuit of finding alternative treatments for corneal diseases have brought about this significant development.

Health India Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

