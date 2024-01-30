Hyderabad's DCA Seizes Unauthorized Drugs and Substances in Two Separate Raids

Hyderabad's State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has carried out two separate enforcement actions, resulting in significant seizures of unauthorized drugs and substances with prohibited claims. The first raid took place in Miryalguda, where DCA officials confiscated stocks of 'Fair and Bright' cream marketed with claims of 'improving skin colour.' This labelling contravenes the Drugs Rules, leading to the seizure of products worth Rs 10,080.

'Fair and Bright' Cream - A Prohibited Promise

The confiscated cream, a product of BCL Pharma and marketed by Ashley Pharmatech Pvt Ltd, contains hydroquinone, tretinoin, and mometasone furoate. These substances are known for their potential skin-lightening effects, making the cream's marketing claim of 'improving skin colour' a clear violation of the Drugs Rules. The DCA officials involved in the raid were assistant director K Dass and drugs inspectors K Someshwar and G Surender of Nalgonda Zone.

Unqualified Practitioner Unearthed in Nizamabad

In a separate enforcement action, DCA officials descended on a clinic in Nizamabad District. They discovered a quack, Samaresh Halder, practicing medicine without the necessary qualifications. The raid resulted in the seizure of a wide variety of unauthorized medicines, including antibiotics and steroids, valued at Rs 50,000.

The Risk of Antimicrobial Resistance

The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by an unqualified individual such as Halder poses a significant risk to public health. It increases the likelihood of 'Antimicrobial Resistance,' particularly in rural areas where access to qualified medical practitioners may be limited. The Nizamabad raid was led by assistant director N Narsaiah and drugs inspector R Srilatha. The DCA's rigorous enforcement actions underline the importance of holding a valid drug license and the severe consequences of violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.