Hyaluronic Acid: A Skincare Hero's Controversial Entry into Haircare

The viral TikTok trend that promotes the use of hyaluronic acid (HA) in haircare has been met with skepticism from dermatology and trichology experts. Hyaluronic acid, often lauded for its hydration properties in the skincare industry, is not naturally found in hair shafts, unlike in skin and connective tissue. While it is true that HA can retain up to 1000 times its weight in water, this property might be more of a hindrance than a benefit for hair. Excessive swelling caused by water retention can weaken hair strands.

Appropriate Use of Hyaluronic Acid in Haircare

Experts strongly discourage the direct application of skincare products containing HA onto hair. Instead, HA should be included in hair-specific products. Research suggests that HA could potentially benefit the hair and scalp if used in leave-in products or as part of a formula with other moisture-sealing ingredients. By hydrating the scalp, HA may alleviate dryness and dandruff.

Proper Formulation and Application are Key

Experts advocate for HA's inclusion in a haircare routine that integrates other key ingredients such as keratin, elastin, and glycerin. To prevent further damage, they recommend applying HA to wet hair. While there is some support for using HA in haircare, the emphasis is on its proper formulation and application.

