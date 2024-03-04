HWF Direct, LLC Partners with NY Health Dept on Cystic Fibrosis Grants Program

HWF Direct, LLC, a subsidiary of the HealthWell Foundation, has been selected by the New York State Department of Health to administer the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Assistance Program (ACFAP), providing critical financial assistance to eligible New York residents living with Cystic Fibrosis. This partnership aims to offer copayment assistance for medical care, prescription drugs, and insurance premiums, among other services, to those in need.

Expanding Access to Essential Care

With the announcement, HWF Direct, LLC embarks on a mission to significantly impact the lives of individuals battling Cystic Fibrosis in New York. By offering grants on a 12-month cycle, the program seeks to alleviate the financial burden on patients, ensuring access to necessary medical treatments and services. The eligibility criteria set forth by the program ensure that aid reaches those most in need, providing a lifeline to patients struggling with the high costs associated with managing this chronic condition.

Committed to Compassionate Service

The HealthWell Foundation, through its subsidiary HWF Direct, LLC, has long been dedicated to supporting underinsured Americans across various disease states. The selection by the New York State Department of Health to administer ACFAP underscores this commitment, leveraging HWF Direct's state-of-the-art contact center and team of over 170 trained professionals. This team serves as the first point of contact for patients, providers, and pharmacies seeking assistance, embodying the foundation's dedication to compassionate, efficient, and satisfactory service.

A Legacy of Making a Difference

Since its establishment in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has carved a niche as a trusted safety net for more than 930,000 underinsured patients across over 90 disease areas, offering more than $2 billion in financial support. Recognition of its efforts includes a ranking of 23rd on Forbes' 2023 list of America's Top 100 Charities. The partnership with the New York State Department of Health to administer ACFAP is a testament to HWF Direct's unwavering commitment to expanding its reach and impact, ensuring those living with Cystic Fibrosis have access to the care and treatment they need.

The collaboration between HWF Direct, LLC, and the New York State Department of Health marks a significant step forward in the fight against Cystic Fibrosis. By providing financial assistance for essential medical care and treatments, this partnership not only alleviates the financial burden on patients and their families but also fosters a healthier, more hopeful future for those affected by this chronic condition. As this program unfolds, its effects on the Cystic Fibrosis community in New York will undoubtedly be profound, offering a brighter outlook for many.