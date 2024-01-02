en English
Business

Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center

Huntsville Hospital Health System (HHHS) has reached an agreement to acquire DeKalb Regional Medical Center (DRMC), a key medical institution in Fort Payne, Alabama. The deal also includes the absorption of related physician clinics and outpatient facilities, expanding HHHS’s reach into rural communities and bolstering its network to 13 hospitals spread across Alabama and Tennessee.

Continuity of Local Care

Post-acquisition, HHHS has pledged to retain nearly all the employees in good standing at DRMC, ensuring continuity in healthcare delivery. The move reflects HHHS’s commitment to sustaining and developing local healthcare resources, with a particular focus on rural communities.

Benefit of a Larger Regional Network

Joining the HHHS network brings DRMC under the umbrella of a larger regional network, promising increased collaboration and sharing of resources. DRMC CEO, Darrell Blaylock, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming integration, highlighting the shared mission of preserving local access to high-quality healthcare.

Deal Specifics and Future Plans

The financial specifics of the acquisition have not been disclosed. However, the transaction is slated for completion on March 31, subject to the approval of regulatory authorities. Notably, despite the acquisition, the DeKalb Ambulance Service will continue to operate independently under the DeKalb County Hospital Authority (DCHA).

Jeff Samz, CEO of HHHS, emphasized the shared passion for providing quality care to communities and expressed eagerness about the upcoming venture. This deal stands as a testament to HHHS’s commitment to localized healthcare, assuring communities that their healthcare needs continue to be prioritized.

0
Business Health United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

