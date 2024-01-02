Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects

Humana (NYSE:HUM), the prominent health insurer, has emerged as a prospective investment opportunity, promising to outperform the S&P 500 with an anticipated total return almost tripling that of the S&P in the upcoming two years and the following decade.

A recent analysis by a contributor on Seeking Alpha, an authority on world-class businesses, reaffirms their buy rating on Humana, primarily driven by the company’s robust fundamentals and attractive valuation.

Humana’s Healthy Dividend Yield

The current dividend yield offered by Humana is lower than that of the S&P 500. Yet, it is deemed safe and likely to grow, courtesy of a low earnings per share (EPS) payout ratio and a strong BBB credit rating from S&P.

This reiterates the company’s financial stability and the potential for dividend growth, making it a lucrative option for dividend investors.

Consistent Outperformance and Solid Solvency

Humana has a history of surpassing analysts’ expectations, as demonstrated in the third quarter financial results where both revenue and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates.

Furthermore, the company’s solvency is robust with a favorable interest coverage ratio, indicating its ability to meet its debt obligations. Notably, Humana has successfully increased its quarterly dividend for 12 consecutive years and has the potential for further growth, given its low free cash flow payout ratio.

Associated Risks and the Bullish Outlook

Despite the promising outlook, Humana is not without its share of risks. The most significant being its dependency on revenue from Medicare products and exposure to mortality risks from catastrophes.

However, the company’s discounted share price compared to its fair value and the potential for significant total returns through 2025 compensate for these risks. The author, thus, remains bullish on Humana, emphasizing its potential to offer substantial returns and its status as a promising investment opportunity.