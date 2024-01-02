en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects

Humana (NYSE:HUM), the prominent health insurer, has emerged as a prospective investment opportunity, promising to outperform the S&P 500 with an anticipated total return almost tripling that of the S&P in the upcoming two years and the following decade.

A recent analysis by a contributor on Seeking Alpha, an authority on world-class businesses, reaffirms their buy rating on Humana, primarily driven by the company’s robust fundamentals and attractive valuation.

Humana’s Healthy Dividend Yield

The current dividend yield offered by Humana is lower than that of the S&P 500. Yet, it is deemed safe and likely to grow, courtesy of a low earnings per share (EPS) payout ratio and a strong BBB credit rating from S&P.

This reiterates the company’s financial stability and the potential for dividend growth, making it a lucrative option for dividend investors.

Consistent Outperformance and Solid Solvency

Humana has a history of surpassing analysts’ expectations, as demonstrated in the third quarter financial results where both revenue and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates.

Furthermore, the company’s solvency is robust with a favorable interest coverage ratio, indicating its ability to meet its debt obligations. Notably, Humana has successfully increased its quarterly dividend for 12 consecutive years and has the potential for further growth, given its low free cash flow payout ratio.

Associated Risks and the Bullish Outlook

Despite the promising outlook, Humana is not without its share of risks. The most significant being its dependency on revenue from Medicare products and exposure to mortality risks from catastrophes.

However, the company’s discounted share price compared to its fair value and the potential for significant total returns through 2025 compensate for these risks. The author, thus, remains bullish on Humana, emphasizing its potential to offer substantial returns and its status as a promising investment opportunity.

0
Business Health Investments
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ISS Introduces Diversity Requirements in 2024 Proxy Voting Guidelines

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 Opens with Cautious Dance of Gains and Losses in Global Markets

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Workplace Trends for 2024: Salary Increases, Enhanced Benefits, and Work Schedule Changes

By Momen Zellmi

Nasdaq 100 Dips on First Trading Day of 2024 Amidst Insider Trades

By María Alejandra Trujillo

South Carolina's Gas Prices Buck the National Trend of Decrease ...
@Business · 40 seconds
South Carolina's Gas Prices Buck the National Trend of Decrease ...
heart comment 0
Baton Rouge Witnesses Significant Job Growth: BRAC Report

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Baton Rouge Witnesses Significant Job Growth: BRAC Report
Hamburger Hafen’s Share Price Soars Amid MSC’s Takeover Offer and Controversy

By Wojciech Zylm

Hamburger Hafen's Share Price Soars Amid MSC's Takeover Offer and Controversy
Supreme Court Denies Worker Status for Deliveroo Riders

By Dil Bar Irshad

Supreme Court Denies Worker Status for Deliveroo Riders
New Regulation Caps Price Increases for Essential Food Items

By Rizwan Shah

New Regulation Caps Price Increases for Essential Food Items
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rise of Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty: A TikTok Sensation
11 seconds
The Rise of Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty: A TikTok Sensation
Ancelotti's Vision for Real Madrid: Trust in Players and Strategic Future Plans
12 seconds
Ancelotti's Vision for Real Madrid: Trust in Players and Strategic Future Plans
2024 U.S. Presidential Election Could Impact U.S.-Canada Relations: AGF's Greg Valliere
25 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election Could Impact U.S.-Canada Relations: AGF's Greg Valliere
Scabies Outbreak in UK Exacerbated by Treatment Shortage
26 seconds
Scabies Outbreak in UK Exacerbated by Treatment Shortage
Newport County Acts Strategically in January Transfer Window Amid Anticipated Takeover
27 seconds
Newport County Acts Strategically in January Transfer Window Amid Anticipated Takeover
Amdalai FC Triumphs in Thrilling Football Final at Njongon Ground
43 seconds
Amdalai FC Triumphs in Thrilling Football Final at Njongon Ground
Ghana Town FC Retains League Cup Title After Thrilling Penalty Shootout
47 seconds
Ghana Town FC Retains League Cup Title After Thrilling Penalty Shootout
Minnesota Vikings at Crossroads: A Pivotal Offseason Ahead
1 min
Minnesota Vikings at Crossroads: A Pivotal Offseason Ahead
Fortune Football Academy Clinches Victory in 2023 Brikama Nawetan Knockout Trophy
1 min
Fortune Football Academy Clinches Victory in 2023 Brikama Nawetan Knockout Trophy
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app