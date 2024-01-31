Human Trafficking Advocate Alex Gerbasi's Battle with Brain Tumor and Paralysis

The I-10 corridor in Houston, a notorious route for human trafficking, has been a focus point of Alex Gerbasi's activism. A passionate advocate for human trafficking prevention, Gerbasi founded the Oil & Gas Trafficking Awareness Group in 2017. This initiative aimed to address the human trafficking problem along this corridor considered the most trafficked in the United States. Gerbasi's dedication extends beyond advocacy, recognizing the pivotal role companies can play in combatting this grave issue.

Unexpected Challenge: A Recurring Brain Tumor

In 2020, Alex Gerbasi was met with a significant personal hurdle. She discovered that a brain tumor, initially removed in 2011, had made an unwelcome return. The subsequent surgery to address this serious health concern led to complications, causing paralysis on her left side. The experience shook Gerbasi to the core, leading her to describe it as the greatest trauma of her life. At her lowest point, she even contemplated death.

Amid the despair, Gerbasi embarked on a rigorous recovery process at TIRR Memorial Hermann. It was here that she encountered the compassionate care and unwavering support of the medical staff. Among them was her physical therapist, Kathy Gordon. Despite the uphill battle, Gerbasi, through her sheer determination and resilience, managed to walk again.

Acknowledgment of Resilience: Gordon's Observations

Gerbasi's therapist, Kathy Gordon, did not shy away from acknowledging her patient's resilience. She recognized this standout quality in Gerbasi's journey to recovery, which was marked by significant challenges. The story of Alex Gerbasi, a tireless advocate for human trafficking prevention, battling a brain tumor and paralysis, is a testament to the human spirit's indomitable resilience.