Human Performance and Risk Management: Insights from BP's Global Risk Manager Hugo Ashkar

On a brisk morning filled with the promise of innovation and strategy, Hugo Ashkar, the seasoned global risk manager at BP, prepares to shed light on a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of the oil and gas industry: the intertwining of human performance with risk management. As an authority on risk, Ashkar's insights are not just theoretical musings but are grounded in deep experience and a forward-thinking approach to safety and efficiency. Today, he stands ready to discuss the nuances of talent and performance management at a pivotal conference dedicated to business transformation and productivity enhancement.

Unraveling the Human Element in Safety and Risk Management

In an industry as complex and hazard-prone as oil and gas, understanding the mechanisms behind failures and mishaps is paramount. Ashkar emphasizes that behind every procedural guideline and safety barrier lies the most critical component: the human element. "It's about understanding how people interact with the systems around them, and more importantly, how these interactions can lead to failures or prevent them," Ashkar explains. This approach underpins BP's commitment to creating a 'safe state' within its operations, where the focus shifts from merely reacting to incidents to proactively fostering an environment where safety and efficiency coexist harmoniously.

A Framework for Fostering Trust and Learning

Investigations into incidents within the industry have historically been mired in a culture of blame, which does little to prevent future occurrences or foster a culture of trust. Ashkar is an advocate for a paradigm shift towards understanding the 'what' and 'why' behind incidents, rather than the 'who.' "By focusing on the root causes and the interplay between human actions and systemic factors, we can create a learning environment. This not only helps in preventing similar incidents but also builds a culture of trust and accountability," he notes. BP's development of a human performance framework is a testament to this shift, aiming to enhance how individuals engage with plants, processes, and most crucially, with each other.

Charting the Course for Continuous Improvement

Under Ashkar's guidance, BP continues to pioneer research in health & safety, risk management, and project risk management. This relentless pursuit of knowledge is not just about enhancing BP's operational standards but also about contributing to the broader industry's understanding of risk and human performance. "Our goal is to not only improve BP's safety and efficiency but to also raise the bar for the entire industry," Ashkar asserts. As he prepares to participate in panel discussions on business transformation and productivity enhancement, there's a palpable sense of anticipation among attendees eager to learn from his experiences and insights.

As the conference progresses, the discussions led by Hugo Ashkar promise to offer valuable perspectives on the critical role of talent and performance management in navigating the complexities of the oil and gas industry. By emphasizing the importance of human interactions and fostering a culture of learning and trust, Ashkar's contributions underscore a fundamental truth: in the quest for safety and efficiency, understanding and improving human performance is not just beneficial—it's essential. His sessions, detailed in the event agenda available for download, are not to be missed by anyone committed to driving forward business transformation and productivity enhancement in this challenging and ever-evolving sector.