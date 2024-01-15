en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children’s Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children’s Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos

Amid the hustle and bustle of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a new global advocacy campaign, Human Change, has been launched by philanthropist and businesswoman, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus. The initiative, rooted in the growing concerns over the impact of digitalization and social media on children’s well-being, aims to unite a diverse group, including academics, pediatricians, advocates, teachers, parents, and young people.

A Collective Effort to Shield Children from Digital Life’s Ill-Effects

The campaign’s focus is on shaping the global health narrative, making the influence of digital devices and social media on children a key topic in health discussions worldwide. It brings together experts from various fields to debate issues such as the effects of educational technology, government regulation, and digital addiction on children and future society.

Expert Opinions and Insights to Lead the Way

The panel discussions at the Human Change House will feature speakers like Dr. Mitch Prinstein of the American Psychological Association, Dr. Michael Rich of the Digital Wellness Lab, Dr. Stacy Drury, Dr. Jim Winston of the Winston Family Foundation, Dr. Gaia Bernstein of the Gibbons Institute, and Chris McKenna of Protect Young Eyes. Further, Larissa May of HalftheStory and Dr. Phil McRae of the Alberta Teacher’s Association will offer insights into young people’s relationship with technology and mental health.

Joining the Campaign for a Healthier Digital Future

Human Change events will take place at Human Change House on the Davos Promenade 49. Interested individuals are invited to RSVP for attendance, joining the effort to protect our children from the potential harms of the digital world. As the World Economic Forum continues to address global issues, the launch of the Human Change campaign signifies a crucial step towards a healthier digital future for our children.

0
Health
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 and provide appropriate treatment, the accurate and swift diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infections has become essential. While RT-qPCR has been the go-to method for diagnosis, it is hamstrung by lengthy detection times, the necessity of clinical laboratory settings, and the need for specialized equipment and personnel. In
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
8 mins ago
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
9 mins ago
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
5 mins ago
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
5 mins ago
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
7 mins ago
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
Latest Headlines
World News
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
7 seconds
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
10 seconds
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
4 mins
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
4 mins
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
4 mins
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
5 mins
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
5 mins
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
5 mins
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
5 mins
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app