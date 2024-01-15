Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children’s Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos

Amid the hustle and bustle of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a new global advocacy campaign, Human Change, has been launched by philanthropist and businesswoman, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus. The initiative, rooted in the growing concerns over the impact of digitalization and social media on children’s well-being, aims to unite a diverse group, including academics, pediatricians, advocates, teachers, parents, and young people.

A Collective Effort to Shield Children from Digital Life’s Ill-Effects

The campaign’s focus is on shaping the global health narrative, making the influence of digital devices and social media on children a key topic in health discussions worldwide. It brings together experts from various fields to debate issues such as the effects of educational technology, government regulation, and digital addiction on children and future society.

Expert Opinions and Insights to Lead the Way

The panel discussions at the Human Change House will feature speakers like Dr. Mitch Prinstein of the American Psychological Association, Dr. Michael Rich of the Digital Wellness Lab, Dr. Stacy Drury, Dr. Jim Winston of the Winston Family Foundation, Dr. Gaia Bernstein of the Gibbons Institute, and Chris McKenna of Protect Young Eyes. Further, Larissa May of HalftheStory and Dr. Phil McRae of the Alberta Teacher’s Association will offer insights into young people’s relationship with technology and mental health.

Joining the Campaign for a Healthier Digital Future

Human Change events will take place at Human Change House on the Davos Promenade 49. Interested individuals are invited to RSVP for attendance, joining the effort to protect our children from the potential harms of the digital world. As the World Economic Forum continues to address global issues, the launch of the Human Change campaign signifies a crucial step towards a healthier digital future for our children.