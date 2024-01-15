en English
Health

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3

In a surprising turn of events, Marvel star Hugh Jackman, aged 55, is back in the game, undergoing strenuous training to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the much-awaited film, Deadpool 3. Jackman recently treated his fans to a peek into his disciplined dietary regime on Instagram, showcasing meals that are a stark deviation from his previous 8000-calorie daily intake.

Jackman’s Diet: A Testament to Discipline

The actor’s diet comprises highly modest meals, including miniscule slices of fish served with steamed asparagus and a slice of lemon, a single slice of fish accompanied by beans, and a small serving of cottage cheese with chopped broccoli. These meals are in stark contrast to the whopping 8000 calories a day he was consuming last year to maintain his Wolverine physique.

Preparing for Wolverine: A Six-Month Journey

Journeying back into the skin of Wolverine is no small feat. Jackman revealed that it would require a six-month period of rigorous training, during which time he plans to focus solely on his family and training regimen. This level of dedication underscores Jackman’s commitment to the Wolverine character, which he first brought to life in 2000 with the original X-Men movie.

The Anticipation for Deadpool 3

Jackman’s return to the role has been eagerly anticipated, especially as Deadpool 3, featuring Ryan Reynolds, prepares for release. Amidst his professional endeavors, Jackman also announced his separation from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness last year after 27 years of marriage. As fans eagerly await the release of Deadpool 3, and Jackman’s reprisal of Wolverine, the actor’s commitment to his role and his dedication to his physical preparation continue to impress and inspire.

Health
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

