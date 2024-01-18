Hugh Hefner's Opiate Struggle: A Memoir's Revelation

In a riveting revelation, Crystal, Hugh Hefner's widow, unveils the clandestine life of the Playboy magnate in her memoir, recounting his battle with opiate dependence. The memoir detailly illustrates the late Hefner's struggle with addiction, clandestinely visiting multiple doctors to secure monthly refills of his medication. As the frequency of celebrity overdose deaths escalated, so too did concerns among Hefner's inner circle.

The Silent Struggle

Crystal's memoir recounts that Hefner's addiction was known to the employees at the Playboy Mansion, yet remained hidden from public view. His consumption of opiates, along with other substances like amphetamines, marijuana, and Viagra, painted a picture far removed from the public persona he upheld. Notably, Crystal reveals that his excessive use of erectile dysfunction medication even affected his hearing, a side effect less discussed.

A Mansion's Secret Intervention

The memoir further details how those close to Hefner took measures to mitigate the risks associated with his opiate addiction. In a twist of irony, Hefner's employees began regulating his opiate consumption much like the way he once distributed allowances to them. By controlling the doses of medication he received, they hoped to prevent a potential tragedy.

Ripples in the Playboy Mansion

Crystal's memoir also touches upon the experiences of other Playboy Mansion residents, including Kendra Wilkinson, who reportedly struggled with unresolved trauma from her time living in the mansion. She later got hospitalized for depression and panic attacks. The memoir, 'Only Say Good Things', is expected to shed more light on these issues, unveiling the often unseen facets of life in the Playboy Mansion.