Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores

In a heartrending event just days before the festive season, a 6-year-old boy named Joaquin Rey Jose Flores from Hudson Valley drew his last breath on December 23rd in Newburgh city. The tragic news was disseminated via a GoFundMe campaign initiated by Joaquin’s aunt, Cynthia Flores, to help the family meet the funeral expenses. Remembered as an extraordinarily bright child, particularly adept at mathematics, Joaquin was a beacon of joy, lighting up the lives of those around him with his radiant smile. The crowdfunding effort has so far collected over $2,660.

A Tragic Loss Under Investigation

Joaquin’s sudden demise, reportedly due to a strep infection, has spurred an active investigation by the City of Newburgh Police Department. Adding to the already heavy turmoil, claims have surfaced on Facebook regarding a recent custody battle over Joaquin. Allegedly, Judge Watson transferred custody from Joaquin’s mother to his father on October 4th, 2023. Court proceedings on December 19th saw Joaquin’s maternal grandmother pleading for his safety and seeking access, a request that was ultimately dismissed. The father’s attorney reportedly maligned the grandmother for her earlier requests for welfare checks.

Remembering Joaquin

Joaquin’s loss is not just a personal tragedy for his family, but a communal one. His exceptional brilliance, particularly in mathematics, and his captivating smile are the legacies he leaves behind. While the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, the community comes together in grief and support, as evidenced by the growing funds in the GoFundMe campaign.

Other Recent Tragedies

