Hubrecht Institute Develops First Organoid Model of the Human Conjunctiva

A breakthrough in ocular research, the Organoid group at the Hubrecht Institute has developed the first organoid model of the human conjunctiva, a vital tissue in tear production. This scientific advancement facilitates the investigation into the conjunctiva’s role in health and disease, including its function in producing mucus and antimicrobial components essential for tear production.

Uncovering the Conjunctiva’s Secrets

In a bid to understand the complex workings of the conjunctiva, the research team stumbled upon a previously unidentified cell type within the tissue, known as tuft cells. Intriguingly, these cells show an increase in number during allergy-like conditions, hinting at their potential involvement in allergic responses.

Open Doors for Future Medical Treatments

With the creation of the organoid model of the conjunctiva, it’s now possible to test drugs for a range of conjunctival diseases such as dry eye disease, allergies, and infections. This could be a significant stepping stone towards the development of replacement conjunctiva tissues for patients suffering from ocular burns, cancers, or genetic disorders.

Preclinical Studies on the Horizon

Preclinical studies on rabbits are currently underway, to assess the feasibility of such treatments. The findings of this potentially ground-breaking study are set to be published in the esteemed journal Cell Stem Cell on January 11, 2024.