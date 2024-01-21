HSE Data Reveals Over Nine Daily Assaults on Employees in 2023

The year 2023 witnessed a disconcerting trend in workplace safety, with the Health Service Executive (HSE) recording an average of more than nine incidents daily involving assaults on employees. The gravity of these incidents spanned physical, verbal, to sexual assaults, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Incident Classification

The HSE classifies incidents into varied categories, including harmful incidents, adverse events, no-harm incidents, near misses, dangerous occurrences, or complaints. In 2023, there were no extreme cases resulting in death or incapacitation. However, 0.03% of the cases involved serious injuries. Additionally, there were 126 moderate incidents that led to significant injuries such as fractures, compelling hospital stays of three to eight days for recovery. An additional 388 minor incidents necessitated first aid treatment.

Emphasizing Reporting

As part of its commitment to safety, the HSE has policies and frameworks in place that encourage reporting of all types of incidents. It is vital to note that the number of reports should not be misconstrued as an indicator of harm levels, as there can be multiple reports for a single incident.

National Incident Management System

In a bid to improve data quality and manage workplace incidents more effectively, the State Claims Agency implemented the National Incident Management System in 2015. This centralized reporting process aims to ensure employee safety by providing a comprehensive platform for incident reporting and management.

In the country's accident and emergency departments, a further 430 incidents were reported in 2023. These included 16 moderate, 34 minor, and 380 negligible incidents. These statistics underscore the importance of incident reporting and effective management to ensure workplace safety and well-being of employees.