Hrithik Roshan’s Rigorous Workout and Diet for ‘Fighter’: A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, where appearances often dictate success, actor Hrithik Roshan’s commitment to fitness and health has set a benchmark. His upcoming role in the film ‘Fighter’ has necessitated an even more rigorous workout and diet regime, recently detailed by his fitness instructor, Kris Gethin, to India Today.

Embodying a Fighter

According to Gethin, Hrithik’s workout routine is as complex as it is punishing. The actor trains five days a week, interspersing weight training with functional exercises and cardiovascular activities. Each workout session, lasting around an hour, is adjusted based on his filming schedule and sleep patterns, underscoring the importance of recovery in fitness.

Functional exercises such as boxing, kettlebell work, battle ropes, and plyometrics form the heart of the workout regime. These activities, known for their capacity to improve strength, balance, and coordination, are crucial in sculpting Hrithik’s physique for his role in ‘Fighter.’

Nutrition: The Unsung Hero

Beyond the physical exertion, Hrithik’s diet plays an equally pivotal role in his transformation. His meals, typically six or seven a day, consist of protein-rich foods like egg whites, poultry, whey protein, and fish. Complex carbohydrates from sources like oats, quinoa, rice, and sweet potatoes provide energy, while shakes serve as meal replacements when regular eating isn’t possible. The focus, however, remains on whole foods.

The Man Behind the Transformation

Kris Gethin, credited with orchestrating Hrithik’s astonishing transformation, emphasizes the importance of consistency in achieving the desired results. He insists that the actor’s fitness journey is less about short-term goals and more about adapting the fitness routine to meet the requirements of the film.

As Hrithik prepares to grace the silver screen in ‘Fighter’, set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024, his dedication to fitness serves as a testament to his commitment to his craft—a narrative of discipline, determination, and sheer human will.