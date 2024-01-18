HPV Vaccination and Regular Screening: A Vital Approach to Cervical Cancer Prevention

In a bid to address the global concern of cervical cancer, renowned health expert Dr. Mantebea Boye emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention strategies during an educational segment. The disease stands as a leading cause of cancer-related fatalities among women globally, highlighting the urgency of effective intervention measures.

HPV: The Primary Culprit

At the heart of this public health issue is the human papillomavirus (HPV), a significant cause of cervical cancer. Dr. Boye underscored the availability of HPV vaccines as a preventive measure against this infection, which can potentially lead to cancer. The vaccination is particularly targeted at girls aged nine to 14, marking an important stride in the broader universal immunisation programme.

Regular Screening and Lifestyle Factors

Early detection of cervical cancer can be achieved through regular screening. Practices such as Pap smear tests can identify precancerous changes in a timely manner, ensuring prompt treatment and better outcomes. In addition to medical interventions, Dr. Boye also brought to light the role of lifestyle factors in reducing the risk of cervical cancer. These include practicing safe sex, limiting the number of sexual partners, and avoiding tobacco use.

A Call for Public Awareness and Accessible Healthcare

Dr. Boye highlighted the need for comprehensive public awareness campaigns to ensure that women are informed about preventive measures. Accessible healthcare services are also crucial to enable women to benefit from these interventions. The government is implementing cancer screening in primary health centres under the NPCDCS programme, and collaborations are being sought to further strengthen population-level awareness and encourage vaccine uptake. The PAVE Study, a multinational initiative, is making strides in this direction by seeking to advance cervical cancer prevention in resource-limited regions.

Addressing Cervical Cancer in India

Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern in India, with high incidence rates. The country contributed to one-fifth of the global burden of cervical cancer in 2022. Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach, including public awareness campaigns, improved healthcare infrastructure, and education programs.

In conclusion, the fight against cervical cancer necessitates a concerted effort from all stakeholders. The key takeaways from Dr. Boye's address underscore the importance of HPV vaccination, regular screening, safe sexual practices, and lifestyle modifications as pivotal components in this battle.