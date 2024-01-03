HPV-Related Cancer Survival Rates: The Difference between Academic and Community Centers

Recent research conducted by the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and its Head and Neck Cancer Center has unearthed startling revelations about survival rates for patients with human papillomavirus (HPV)-related squamous cell cancers of the oropharynx. The study highlights a significant difference in survival rates between patients treated at academic cancer centers and those treated at community cancer centers.

A Shift in Care

The study, which scrutinized data from more than 20,000 patients diagnosed and treated between 2010 and 2019, found an evolving trend of treatment at community centers. The percentage of patients receiving care in community cancer centers grew from a modest 24% in 2010 to a worrying 36% in 2019. This shift in care has brought with it a divergence in survival rates between academic and community centers.

Treatment Modalities and Survival Rates

Patients treated at community cancer centers were found to be less likely to receive surgery, which is recommended by national guidelines, and more likely to receive radiation as primary treatment. The survival rates between 2014 and 2017 were approximately 87% for patients at academic centers and 81% at community centers. This indicates the importance of the treatment modality and its impact on survival rates.

The Way Forward

The research findings highlight the need for understanding the determinants of survival outcomes and suggest a potential solution in focusing care at high-volume academic centers. This could optimize patient care, increase access to all available treatment modalities, and potentially improve survival rates. The study also underscores the importance of the continuous evolution in the management of oropharyngeal cancer, with a focus on maximizing oncologic outcomes while minimizing treatment-related toxicities.