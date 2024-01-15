Howard County Declares Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert Amid Plunging Temperatures

In the wake of plummeting temperatures, a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been issued in Howard County, from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. This declaration comes as a response to severe weather conditions that present a significant risk to vulnerable individuals' lives and health. The alert signifies an elevated risk of cold-related injuries or fatalities for those exposed to the frigid temperatures. Temperatures, factoring in the wind chill, are expected to drop to 13 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

Response to the Alert

Upon the declaration of the Code Blue alert, measures are put into place to educate the public about the extreme cold's hazards and how to remain safe. Response partners and organizations mobilize their efforts to provide shelter for those in need. One such organization is the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center, which operates a hotline at (410) 531-6677 for individuals seeking shelter or those who encounter someone needing protection from the extreme cold.

Baltimore's Response to Inclement Weather

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been called off due to impending inclement weather. The city is bracing for snow, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory across Central Maryland. Predictions suggest 1 to 3 inches of snowfall by Tuesday morning. In response to the extreme weather conditions, Baltimore City has also issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration, effective Tuesday night through Thursday morning.