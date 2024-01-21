Lit from Within: Downtown Redding's Health and Wellness Studio Becomes a Vibrant Community Hub

In the heart of downtown Redding, California, a beacon of joy and connection has emerged in the form of a health and wellness studio known as Lit from Within. Since settling into its new location in the summer of 2022, the studio has evolved into a vibrant hub that has earned the affection of a diverse cross-section of the Redding community.

Community Inclusivity at its Core

Captains at the helm of this transformative movement are the formidable duo, Jazmin Mahannah, and Ashley Martin. Both mothers and deeply ingrained in the Redding community, they have co-created a sanctuary that extends beyond fitness. Rather than target a specific audience, Lit from Within has thrown its doors open to all – mothers, athletes, children, and the elderly. From yoga and dance to birthday parties and weddings, this hub is a canvas for a multitude of joyous occasions.

The Vision of Lit from Within

Mahannah and Martin's vision is rooted in the belief that engaging in activities that spark joy and foster connections can unlock the best version of oneself. Their commitment to this ethos is reflected not only in the studio's offerings but also in their personal lives. As mothers, they emphasize the importance of being role models for their children and instill in them the values of joy and connection that are the studio's lifeblood.

Invitation to Join the Movement

Located at 1475 Placer Street, in the building that formerly housed 'Enjoy the Store,' Lit from Within invites those interested in joining their movement or learning more about their services to visit. As a testament to its all-embracing philosophy, the studio is eager to welcome new members into its fold, regardless of age or fitness level. It is this inclusivity, coupled with its commitment to fostering joy and connection, that has made Lit from Within a cherished part of the Redding community.