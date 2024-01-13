Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested

In a shocking incident in Houston, a 2-year-old girl was discovered bound with duct tape by two maintenance workers on a service visit. The horrifying discovery made on November 28, was not just an incident of unlawful restraint but also a case of severe child negligence. The toddler was suffering from serious medical conditions including a brain bleed suggestive of head trauma, acute kidney injury, anemia, and malnourishment. Weighing no more than an average 1-year-old, medical experts believe the girl might not have survived another night without immediate medical intervention.

Three Accused Arrested

Living in the apartment were three adults, Toniesha Deshae Perkins – the child’s cousin, Kenry Joseph Flukers, and Mya Jhari Breaux-McGruder. They were promptly arrested and charged with injury to a child by omission and unlawful restraint. Flukers, who is Perkins’ boyfriend, defended their actions by claiming they restrained the child because she was getting into the refrigerator and trash and was refusing the food they provided.

Other Children Unharmed

Among the residents of the apartment were five other children, all of whom appeared to be in good health. However, the six-year-old twins in the home revealed they had seen the 2-year-old being duct-taped and punished for removing it. Perkins allegedly tried to coerce one of the twins into misleading investigators about the circumstances leading to the toddler being taped.

Custody Handed Over to Cousin

The toddler had been under full care of Perkins since September while her biological mother lived out of state. The incident’s grim details underline the need for more rigorous checks and balances in child custody arrangements, especially when biological parents are not present.