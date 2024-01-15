en English
Fitness

Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds

Who would have thought that household chores could be as effective as traditional exercises in terms of calorie expenditure? A recent study by Lloyds Pharmacy Online Doctor has revealed just that, turning the concept of a mundane chore into an effective workout. The study ranked daily activities based on their metabolic equivalent of task (MET) score, a measure of energy use, and found that activities like hoovering, mopping, and changing bedding could burn as many calories as some conventional workouts.

Turning Chores into Workouts

Dr Neel Patel and personal trainer Lauren Knott have highlighted the health benefits of these chores. Apart from calorie burning, engaging in these activities has been linked to cognitive improvements and a reduced risk of dementia. High-intensity housework has been associated with a higher attention score and cognitive function, particularly among older adults. The top five calorie-burning chores identified in the study are making the bed, mowing the lawn, bathing pets, hoovering, and childcare.

Boosting Fitness Potential

These activities can be modified to increase their fitness potential. For instance, adding walking lunges while mowing the lawn or performing squats during pet bath time can intensify the workout. The study also emphasized the additional health benefits of pet ownership, which include a reduced risk of death and cardiovascular disease, and lower rates of anxiety and depression.

Household Chores Versus Traditional Workouts

While it’s true that traditional workouts may burn more calories overall, the study suggests that the difference is less significant than one might expect. Household chores can become a viable option for those looking to get fit and stay active, especially for those who find it difficult to set aside time for the gym or outdoor exercise. The study used the American Time Use Survey data from 2010 to 2019 to compare the daily moderate-to-vigorous activity of various populations, and found that household activities often exceeded physical activity from sports and recreation.

Fitness Health Lifestyle
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

