House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway

Acclaimed house music vocalist, Kathy Brown, is facing a grave health crisis following a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. The disease, unfortunately, has metastasized to her brain, severely obstructing Brown’s ability to earn a livelihood. To counter the financial strain ensuing from Brown’s medical care and living expenses, her daughter, Chanta Joyner, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign.

Unveiling a Charity Single for Brown’s Cause

UK label Toolroom, in a show of solidarity, has released a charity single titled ‘Turn Me Deeper‘. The track, featuring Brown’s poignant vocals, is a collaboration with artists Wh0, Mark Knight, and James Hurr. The original writers, artists, and label have pledged their royalties and publishing earnings to the fundraising campaign, ensuring all proceeds bolster Brown’s fight against cancer.

The Fundraising Goal and Brown’s Musical Legacy

The fundraising goal is set at a considerable $50,000. Brown, a South Carolina native, gained prominence as the lead singer of Praxis and later carved out a successful solo career. Her tracks, such as ‘Joy‘ and ‘Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own)‘, are celebrated in the house music scene. However, her diagnosis and subsequent financial strain expose the challenges artists face when health crises surface, particularly for those whose income relies heavily on live performances.

An Urgent Call to Brown’s Fans

As Brown’s family and the music community rally behind her, they urge fans and well-wishers to contribute towards the cause. The GoFundMe page serves as a platform for donations, and the charity single provides an additional avenue to support Brown during this challenging time. While the battle against cancer is undeniably tough, the combined efforts of family, friends, and fans can ease the financial burden and allow Brown to focus on her health.