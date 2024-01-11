en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway

Acclaimed house music vocalist, Kathy Brown, is facing a grave health crisis following a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. The disease, unfortunately, has metastasized to her brain, severely obstructing Brown’s ability to earn a livelihood. To counter the financial strain ensuing from Brown’s medical care and living expenses, her daughter, Chanta Joyner, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign.

Unveiling a Charity Single for Brown’s Cause

UK label Toolroom, in a show of solidarity, has released a charity single titled ‘Turn Me Deeper‘. The track, featuring Brown’s poignant vocals, is a collaboration with artists Wh0, Mark Knight, and James Hurr. The original writers, artists, and label have pledged their royalties and publishing earnings to the fundraising campaign, ensuring all proceeds bolster Brown’s fight against cancer.

The Fundraising Goal and Brown’s Musical Legacy

The fundraising goal is set at a considerable $50,000. Brown, a South Carolina native, gained prominence as the lead singer of Praxis and later carved out a successful solo career. Her tracks, such as ‘Joy‘ and ‘Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own)‘, are celebrated in the house music scene. However, her diagnosis and subsequent financial strain expose the challenges artists face when health crises surface, particularly for those whose income relies heavily on live performances.

An Urgent Call to Brown’s Fans

As Brown’s family and the music community rally behind her, they urge fans and well-wishers to contribute towards the cause. The GoFundMe page serves as a platform for donations, and the charity single provides an additional avenue to support Brown during this challenging time. While the battle against cancer is undeniably tough, the combined efforts of family, friends, and fans can ease the financial burden and allow Brown to focus on her health.

0
Health Music United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
In an inspiring show of dedication and professionalism, McLaren Flint has awarded the Outstanding Employee of the Month for December to Joenathan Mays. As a nurse assistant working on the 10 South floor, Mays has shown an unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care. Mays’ Exemplary Service Mays received a special gift
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Ujaas Launches 'Menstrual Health Express' to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India
23 mins ago
Ujaas Launches 'Menstrual Health Express' to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India
Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs
26 mins ago
Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
5 mins ago
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
15 mins ago
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
19 mins ago
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
Latest Headlines
World News
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
2 mins
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
2 mins
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
5 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
5 mins
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
5 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
5 mins
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
7 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
9 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
13 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app