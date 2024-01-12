en English
Health

House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support

Iconic house music singer, Kathy Brown, has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer that has metastasized to her brain. Brown, aged 63, known for her dance chart hits ‘Turn Me Out,’ ‘Turn to Sugar,’ and ‘Strings of Life (Stronger on My Own),’ received her diagnosis in late 2023. Currently, she is undergoing a combination of radiotherapy and immunotherapy following brain surgery to reduce swelling.

Community Rallies in Support

In the light of her diagnosis and the ensuing financial hardship due to her inability to perform live, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by her daughter, Chanta Joyner. The campaign aims to raise funds to cover Brown’s medical expenses and the family’s monthly bills. The response from the global music community has been overwhelming. London-based record label, Revival, has pledged to match donations up to $10,000. Furthering the fundraising initiatives, a charity single featuring Brown’s vocals, titled ‘Turn Me Deeper,’ will be released by Toolroom. The track will include contributions from Wh0, Mark Knight, and James Hurr.

Brown’s Impressive Career

Throughout her career, Brown has been a prominent figure in the dance music scene, both as the lead singer of Praxis and as a solo artist. Her distinctive vocals have graced numerous hits, making her a well-loved voice in the house music industry for over three decades.

Lung Cancer: A Growing Concern

The diagnosis of Brown’s lung cancer comes amidst a recent report highlighting a growing trend in lung cancer rates, particularly among young and middle-aged women. Lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths in the US, has seen an alarming gender disparity with rates now surpassing those of men in the same age group. Traditionally detected using a CT scan and often without early symptoms, lung cancer can manifest as persistent coughing, breathlessness, fatigue, weight loss, and pain during breathing or coughing when it does present symptoms.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

