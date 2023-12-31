Hot Trouble: Health Concerns Linked to Doritos’ Flamin’ Hot Seasoning

At Smith’s Snackfood Company in Adelaide, a crisis is unfolding. Employees have reported a series of health issues attributed to the ‘flamin’ hot’ seasoning used on Doritos.

The reported ailments encompass a spectrum from eye and skin irritation to sneezing, coughing, runny nose, chest discomfort, and breathing difficulties. The potent seasoning, a staple for the spicy snack, has suddenly become a significant cause for concern.

A Controversy Simmers: Health Concerns Linked to Flamin’ Hot Seasoning

The United Workers Union has lodged a complaint with SafeWork SA, the South Australian work health and safety regulator, alleging serious safety concerns at the snack factory. The claims are currently under review, with 11 out of 13 interviewed workers affirming the adverse effects.

The situation poses pressing questions about workplace safety and the potential health impacts of the snack’s seasoning. The alleged improper handling of irritating substances in the facility has further fueled the controversy.

Smith’s Snackfood Company Responds

In response to the alarming situation, Smith’s Snackfood Company has announced measures to mitigate the impact of the seasoning on its workforce. The company has enforced mandatory mask wearing among its employees and announced the installation of additional extraction fans within the facility.

However, it remains to be seen if these steps will sufficiently address the workers’ concerns and curb the health issues they have been experiencing.

The Balancing Act: Enjoying Spicy Food Responsibly

Outside the factory, the page discusses potential health benefits and considerations of consuming spicy food during sensitive periods such as illness, menstruation, and pregnancy. It underscores the anti-inflammatory and decongestant properties of capsaicin in spicy foods while highlighting the importance of listening to your body’s cues and consuming spicy food in moderation.

This situation at Smith’s Snackfood Company serves as a reminder of the need for balance and moderation, not just in consumption but also in production environments.