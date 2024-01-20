Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins

In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers have identified host cell proteins associated with SARS-CoV-2 virions, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The study, employing two pulmonary epithelial cell lines, A549 cells with overexpressed ACE2 receptor and Calu-3 cells that naturally express the ACE2 receptor and TMPRSS2, produced virions for analysis. The application of liquid chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) led to the identification of 356 host factors potentially associated with the virus.

Role of RNA-binding Proteins (RBPs) in Viral Replication

Among the identified host factors, a set of RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) that localize to stress granules (SGs), including G3BP1 and G3BP2, were spotlighted for their role in viral replication. These proteins were found to help concentrate viral proteins and genomic RNA (gRNA) in cytoplasmic membrane structures, thereby promoting the production of infectious virions.

Verification of Viral Preparations

To ensure the accuracy of the study, viral preparations were confirmed to contain structural proteins, gRNA, and were verified to be free of significant cellular contamination. The infectivity of the isolated viruses was ascertained, and a highly interconnected network of proteins associated with the virions was established.

Comparison with Other Enveloped Viruses

The researchers also compared the SARS-CoV-2 virion-associated proteins with those of other enveloped viruses, finding a distinct profile, albeit with some overlap. This research provides valuable insights into the host factors incorporated into SARS-CoV-2 virions, potentially offering new targets for therapeutic intervention.