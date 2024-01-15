en English
Health

Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be

Adam Hurst, a 31-year-old father-to-be, tragically lost his life at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Cambridgeshire in December 2018. The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the hospital, has now issued a public apology. Mr. Hurst, a respected builder and youth football coach hailing from Godmanchester, succumbed to severe abdominal pain stemming from a rare, undetected congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

Unbearable Pain and Sorrowful Waiting

Mr. Hurst’s symptoms, initially mild, had persisted for about eight months. On the fateful day, despite experiencing excruciating pain and difficulty breathing, he was forced to wait three hours for a CT scan. The scan revealed a diaphragmatic hernia and fluid in his abdomen. As surgeons prepared to operate, Mr. Hurst suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. At the time of this tragic event, his wife, Victoria, was 25 weeks pregnant with their first child.

Hospital’s Admission of Shortcomings

The hospital’s serious incident report found that Mr. Hurst’s pain should have been more aggressively managed from the onset. Although the coroner could not definitively conclude whether earlier surgery would have altered the outcome, the hospital has acknowledged its shortcomings in Mr. Hurst’s care. Joanne Bennis, Chief Nurse of the trust, extended deep sympathies and condolences to the Hurst family, admitting the failure in providing high-quality care.

Changes and Remembrance

Following this tragic incident, the trust has implemented several changes to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Victoria Hurst, still mourning the loss of her husband, has founded the Adam’s Rose charity in his memory. The charity aims to provide support to other families grappling with grief. Despite the pain of loss, she cherishes the memory of her husband, whom she describes as ‘gentle, caring – just perfect,’ and who was eagerly looking forward to fatherhood.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

