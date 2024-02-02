Hospital Porter Receives Patient Hero Award for Outstanding Compassion

Dom Attenborough, a humble porter at Royal Derby Hospital, has been showered with praises and recognition for his compassionate service, ultimately bagging the coveted Patient Hero category award at the hospital's Monthly Making A Difference Awards. His exceptional care and support towards a family, in the midst of a loved one's end-of-life treatment, have set him apart as a beacon of empathy.

Unwavering Support in Trying Times

Attenborough's journey to this honor began when a patient was hastily rushed to the Intensive Care Unit and later received end-of-life care on Ward 403. Amid the turmoil and emotional turbulence, Dom stood as a pillar of support for the distressed family. His attentive approach, coupled with his gentle demeanor, not only reassured the family but also comforted them in their challenging times.

An Honor Well Deserved

His unwavering dedication and empathy touched the hearts of the family so deeply that they took it upon themselves to nominate him for the award. On receiving the award, Dom expressed his pride in his work and his steadfast dedication to making patients feel at ease. His humility in service and commitment to patient care reflect in his words, "I am just doing my job."

Recognition from the Top

His efforts have not just earned him the love and respect of patients and their families, but have also resonated with the higher echelons of the hospital's administration. Amanda Rawlings, Executive Chief People Officer at the hospital, commended Dom for the profound impact he had on the patient's family during a challenging time. She applauded his service, stating, "Dom's kindness is a shining example of the difference we can make in people's lives."

Dom's exemplary service is a testament to the significant role porters and other non-medical staff play in the healthcare system. It is a heartwarming reminder that compassion is as crucial in healthcare as medical expertise. The story of Dom Attenborough is a shining beacon of hope, empathy, and humanity in the world of healthcare.