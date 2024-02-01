Hope Squad: A Beacon of Hope in the Battle Against Youth Suicide

With an aim to reduce youth suicide rates, Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program, carried out a special training session for students. The program's unique approach emphasizes the power of personal recognition, especially through using names, as a strategy to combat feelings of seclusion and invisibility that often precipitate suicide.

Understanding the Changing Landscape of Mental Health

Dr. Greg Hudnall, the executive director of Hope4Utah and the founder of Hope Squad, shared insights about the increased susceptibility of young people in the age of social media. He pointed out that the critical age of concern has decreased dramatically from 16 to 10. This, he believes, is due to a changing landscape of mental health, significantly influenced by the exposure and pressures presented by social media.

Retraining Youth in the Art of Friendship

Dr. Hudnall has been traveling across the country promoting the mission of Hope Squad. Upon his return to Utah, he welcomed 17 high school Hope Squads to a training event. The essence of this training lies in the belief of retraining youth in the art of friendship. By fostering genuine connections and empathy among peers, Hope Squad seeks to create a supportive environment that can prevent feelings of despair and isolation.

Hope Squad's Impactful Track Record

Hope Squad's track record is indeed impressive. Over 10,000 students have been referred for help and more than 2,500 hospitalized due to the alertness of Hope Squad members. Alison Layton, a National Council Member of Hope Squad, voiced a similar sentiment. She underscored that knowing someone's name and forming a connection can be a powerful tool in suicide prevention efforts. This reflects the program's key tenet: that personal recognition and support can make a crucial difference in someone's life.