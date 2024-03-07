Hope Place Kuching Making a Difference for Zakaria's Family, Community Support Showcased

In a heartwarming display of community support, Hope Place Kuching has extended a helping hand to a family in dire need, highlighting the power of collective aid in times of crisis. Zakaria Poniman, a 51-year-old former security guard and father of four, suffered a severe stroke in 2021, leaving him bedridden and unable to continue his job. His family, residing in Matang, has since faced significant financial and emotional challenges, with the responsibility of providing falling to his eldest daughters.

Before the stroke, Zakaria and his wife, Wati, who is now visually impaired and has hearing problems, were able to support their family through their jobs. However, the stroke not only incapacitated Zakaria but also forced Wati to become a full-time caregiver, halting her income as a sales assistant. Their eldest daughter, 19-year-old Wahida, has since taken on the role of primary breadwinner, working in a coffee shop alongside her 18-year-old sister Wardina, who also contributes part-time. The younger children, aged 14 and 17, had to drop out of school due to financial constraints, though plans are underway for their return to education.

Community Steps In

Hope Place's intervention has provided a lifeline for the family, offering not just basic food aid and school supplies for the younger children but also a sense of hope. The NGO's commitment to supporting families like Zakaria's underscores the vital role of community organizations in bridging gaps during personal crises. Their efforts, supported by generous donors who contributed school supplies for 450 students this year, demonstrate the impact of collective action in addressing individual needs.

For those moved by the story of Zakaria and his family, Hope Place welcomes donations to continue their mission of helping families in need. Contributions can be made directly to their Maybank account or through the S Pay Global QR code available on their Facebook page. In a time where the challenges seem insurmountable for some, the support of the wider community can make all the difference, offering not just financial aid but also a message of solidarity and hope.

This narrative not only sheds light on the struggles faced by families impacted by health crises but also emphasizes the importance of communal support and the difference it can make. As Hope Place Kuching continues its work, the story of Zakaria's family serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit when supported by the kindness of others.