HOOK3 Protein: A Potential Game-Changer in Gastric Cancer Treatment and Prognosis

A groundbreaking study has shed light on the role of HOOK3 protein in gastric cancer (GC). The research points towards a significant association between low HOOK3 expression and poor prognosis in GC patients. Notably, HOOK3 levels were found to be substantially lower in GC tissues and cell lines as compared to normal gastric tissue and mucosal epithelial cells.

Advertisment

HOOK3 and Patient Survival

The study discovered a negative correlation between HOOK3 expression and patient survival rates. Low HOOK3 expression was identified as a major risk factor affecting overall survival. This intriguing finding positions HOOK3 as a potential biomarker in the prognosis of GC.

The Role of HOOK3 in GC Cell Lines

Advertisment

Experimental data demonstrated that HOOK3 suppression in GC cell lines resulted in a surge in proliferation, migration, invasion, and a reduction in apoptosis. This indicates a significant role of HOOK3 in suppressing the malignant characteristics of GC. Conversely, overexpression of HOOK3 led to a decrease in cell proliferation, migration, and invasion, while increasing apoptosis. These findings offer compelling evidence of HOOK3's crucial role in GC pathogenesis.

HOOK3, VEGFA and the SP1 Pathway

RNA-seq analysis identified genes differentially expressed in relation to HOOK3 levels. One of the most noteworthy findings was the inverse correlation between HOOK3 and VEGFA expression, a gene associated with angiogenesis and increased malignancy. Further investigation confirmed that HOOK3 inhibits the malignant phenotype of GC by regulating VEGFA expression through its interaction with the transcription factor SP1. This interaction affects VEGFA synthesis, providing a deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms of GC.

In vivo studies conducted using xenograft mouse models underscored the potential therapeutic role of HOOK3 in GC. The data showed that HOOK3 overexpression resulted in inhibited GC tumor growth and reduced metastasis. This cutting-edge research underscores the importance of HOOK3 in GC progression and positions it as a potential target for cancer treatment.