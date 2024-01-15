en English
Health

Hong Kong’s SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Hong Kong’s SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges

In a strategic move to tackle the nursing shortage in Hong Kong’s welfare sector, the Social Welfare Department (SWD) has begun accepting applications for the full-time Enrolled Nurse (General) Training Programme for the academic year 2024-25. The programme, commencing on January 15, aims to improve the quality of care services offered in the welfare sector.

Addressing the Nursing Shortage

The two-year training initiative, involving three different training institutes, is a response to the critical need for more registered nurses in the welfare domain. With a total allocation of 427 places, the programme forms part of an effort to bolster the workforce and enhance healthcare services for those most in need.

Enhancing Quality of Care Services

This training initiative is not just about increasing the number of nurses; it’s about improving the quality of care services. The SWD recognises the importance of adequately trained personnel in offering top-notch care services, especially in the welfare sector where the need is most felt.

A Strategic Move to Improve Healthcare

The launch of the Enrolled Nurse Training Programme is a strategic move by the SWD. It highlights the department’s commitment to addressing the nursing shortage and improving the care services in the welfare sector. This training programme is an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in a career in nursing, offering them a chance to make a significant contribution to society.

As we embrace the new year, the SWD’s initiative serves as a timely reminder of the importance of strategic planning and action in addressing societal needs. It’s a step forward for Hong Kong’s welfare sector, promising to usher in improvements in care services, and an enhanced workforce equipped to cater to those in need.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

